Bruins Have 2 Big Trade Needs Ahead Of Deadline

The Bruins should be looking to address these two trade needs ahead of the deadline.
The Boston Bruins are in a better spot than many expected they would be at the start of the season. At the time of this writing, they have a 32-20-5 record and hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
With the Bruins looking to get back into the playoffs, it would be understandable if they looked to add to their roster ahead of the deadline.
When looking at the Bruins' roster, it is clear that they have two big trade needs to address. Let's discuss each of them now.
Bruins' Trade Need No. 1: Top-Four, Right-Shot Defenseman
It is no secret that the Bruins want to add a top-four, right-shot defenseman. They were one of the main suitors for Rasmus Andersson before the Calgary Flames traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Thus, they should be continuing to explore the market for right-shot blueliners.
While the Bruins have right-shot defensemen like Henri Jokiharju and pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Andrew Peeke, neither player is a legitimate top-four blueliner. With this, it would not be surprising at all if the Bruins work hard to upgrade their right side ahead of the deadline.
Bruins' Trade Need No. 2: Top-Six Winger
The Bruins certainly could use another top-six winger ahead of the deadline. While players like Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt have been solid on the second line, the Bruins should still be looking to upgrade their top six as they look to stay in the playoff race.