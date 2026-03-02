Bruins Have 2 Canucks Trade Targets To Consider

The Boston Bruins should be looking to make some moves ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. The Black and Gold currently hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but have multiple teams close behind them in the standings. With this, they should be looking to make some additions to improve their group.
One team that the Bruins could consider doing business with is the Vancouver Canucks. Because of this, let's look at two potential trade targets for the Bruins from the Canucks.
This would be an intriguing reunion to see.
The Fourth Period recently reported that the Bruins are one of the teams linked to Jake DeBrusk. With the Bruins needing another skilled winger in their top nine, it could make sense for them to bring the 2015 first-round pick back to Boston.
DeBrusk has appeared in 58 games this season with the Canucks, where he has recorded 13 goals, 15 assists, and 28 points. This is after he scored a career-high 28 goals and posted 48 points in 82 games with Vancouver this past season. If he could replicate his form from last season, he would have the potential to be an impactful addition to the Bruins' roster.
Yet, DeBrusk also has a full no-movement clause, so he would need to approve a trade back to the Bruins. Given the rockiness at times during his Bruins tenure, it is not easy to predict if he would. He also has a $5.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season, so he would be a long-term addition for the Bruins if brought back to Boston.
Conor Garland is another player who the Bruins have been connected to this season and would probably be a better fit for Boston than DeBrusk. The Bruins need a boost at the right wing position, and Garland would provide them with just that.
If the Bruins acquired Garland, he could slot perfectly on their second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha. Furthermore, due to his solid two-way play, the Massachusetts native would be an option for both Boston's power play and penalty kill if acquired.
Garland has seven goals and 26 points in 48 games this season with the Canucks. This is after he had 19 goals and 50 points this past season in 81 games. He would also be much more than a rental for Boston if acquired, as his six-year, $36 million contract extension does not kick in until next season.