Bruins Have 2 Potential Trade Targets From Canucks

The Bruins should consider targeting these two Canucks during the off-season.
The Boston Bruins should be looking to make some upgrades to their roster this summer. They have multiple needs to address if they hope to be a true contender in the Eastern Conference next season.
When looking at potential trading partners for the Bruins around the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks stand out. Because of this, let's take a look at two players from the Canucks who the Bruins should strongly consider targeting this summer.
Filip Hronek, D
It is no secret that the Bruins desperately need a top-four right-shot defenseman. Because of this, it would make all the sense in the world if they at least kicked tires on Filip Hronek this off-season. Hronek would be a major pickup for the Bruins' top four and special-teams units if acquired. In 82 games this season with Vancouver, he had eight goals and 49 points.
Hronek would also be more than a rental, as he has a $7.25 million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32 season. He would need to approve a trade to the Bruins, though, as he has a full no-movement clause.
Brock Boeser, RW
Brock Boeser is another Canucks player who the Bruins should consider pursuing this off-season. They could use another top-six winger, and this would only be more of the case if they do not successfully re-sign Viktor Arvidsson. Yet, even if Arvidsson stays put, Boeser is a player who should be on Boston's radar.
Boeser had a tough year for his standards in 2025-26, posting 22 goals and 48 points in 75 games for the Canucks. Yet, when noting that he had 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games for Vancouver in 2023-24, he would have the potential to be a big difference-maker for Boston if he bounced back.