Bruins Have 3 Intriguing PTO Targets To Consider

Could the Bruins look to bring in some players on PTOs?
Now that we are nearly a month into NHL free agency, players will soon start to sign professional tryout (PTO) agreements around the league.
The Bruins have often given players chances on PTOs, and it would not be surprising if they did this year.
Because of this, let's look at three players who the Bruins should consider signing to PTOs for training camp.
Patrik Laine, LW
The Bruins could use another skilled winger. Due to this, Patrik Laine would be an intriguing player for Boston to take a chance on with a PTO. The 28-year-old winger has a strong resume but has also dealt with serious injury trouble in recent seasons.
While Laine has been injured often, taking a chance on him with a PTO would come with no risk for the Bruins. If he impressed at training camp and looked 100%, he could be worth bringing in on a one-year, prove-it deal. Keep in mind, he is a three-time 30-goal scorer who was nearly a point-per-game as recently as 2022-23.
If the Bruins want to add another potential puck-moving defenseman to their blueline, John Klingberg could be worth taking a flier on with a PTO. The 33-year-old blueline quietly had a nice bounce-back year with the San Jose Sharks in 2025-26, posting 10 goals and 27 points in 56 games.
Like Laine, Klingberg has dealt with injury trouble in recent seasons. However, he showed last season that he can still be effective when healthy, so it would make sense if the Bruins considered adding the former All-Star on a PTO.
Philipp Kurashev, C/W
Philipp Kurashev is another interesting UFA whom the Bruins should consider taking a chance on with a PTO. He just had a decent season for the Sharks, recording seven goals and 20 points in 43 games. Furthermore, at just 26 years old, he is young enough that he could be a good fit on the retooling Bruins if he earned himself a deal.
Kurashev's versatility also adds to his appeal, as he can play both center and on the wing. He also posted 18 goals and 54 points in 75 games for the Chicago Blackhawks just back in 2023-24, so he has had past offensive success.