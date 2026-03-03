Bruins Have 3 Star Right-Shot Defender Trade Targets

If the Bruins want to boost their right side, they should consider targeting these three defensemen.
The Boston Bruins' top goal ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline should be to add a top-four right-shot defenseman. Due to this, let's take a look at three defenseman trade candidates who could be strong fits on the Bruins' roster.
Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
Colton Parayko would make a lot of sense for the Bruins to target. The Bruins could use a big and steady right-shot defenseman in their top four as Brandon Carlo's replacement, and bringing in a veteran like Parayko would provide them with just that.
Parayko would give the Bruins a top-pairing caliber defenseman for their second pairing under Charlie McAvoy. This would undoubtedly make Boston's blueline far stronger.
Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues
Justin Faulk has been heavily linked to the Bruins leading up to the deadline, and it is easy to understand why. The veteran blueliner would be a strong pickup for the Bruins' second pairing, as he chips in well offensively and can play in all situations.
Faulk has also had a strong 2025-26 season with St. Louis, as evidenced by his 11 goals and 32 points in 60 games this season. This kind of offense from the point would be nice for the Bruins to add.
MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames
MacKenzie Weegar is another notable defenseman who has been connected to the Bruins. He has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve a move to Boston. If he is open to the idea of joining the Bruins, he would be a good pickup for their top four.
However, the 32-year-old Weegar is also signed until the end of the 2030-31 season with a $6.25 million cap hit. Thus, he would be a long-term and expensive addition to Boston's roster. Yet, with the Bruins needing a boost on their blueline, he may be worth taking a gamble on.