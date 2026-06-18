Bruins Have 3 Star Winger Trade Targets To Bolster Top Six

The Bruins could use another top-six winger and should consider targeting these three players because of it.
The Boston Bruins are entering the summer with some notable roster needs that they should be looking to address. Among them is adding another top-six winger, as it is clear that they could use another difference-maker in their lineup.
One way that the Bruins could look to add a top-six winger to their roster is through the trade market. Because of this, let's look at three star wingers the Bruins should target to improve their top six.
Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies' name is continuing to float around the rumor mill during the early days of the NHL off-season. With Knies being a young top-six forward locked up through 2030-31, he is exactly the kind of forward that the Bruins should pursue this summer.
Knies just had a strong 2025-26 season, recording 23 goals, 66 points, and 152 hits in 79 games. His nice mix of offensive skill and grit would make the 6-foot-3 winger a marvelous fit in Boston if acquired.
Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars
If the Stars make restricted free agent Jason Robertson available for trade this summer, the Bruins need to make a push for him. He would be an amazing fit on the Bruins' top line with David Pastrnak due to his elite offensive ability.
Robertson was excellent for the Stars this season, posting 45 goals and 96 points in 82 games. He has also recorded at least 80 points in four straight seasons, including in 2022-23 when he had 109. With this, he would be a massive addition to the Bruins' roster, but he would also cost them a lot in a trade.
Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues
The Blues have an interesting option for the Bruins to consider in Jordan Kyrou. It is no secret that the 28-year-old forward has been in the rumor mill for a while now, and he would be a strong pickup for the Bruins' second line right wing spot.
Kyrou had a down year in 2025-26, posting 18 goals and 46 points in 72 games. However, he also scored at least 31 goals in each of his three previous seasons and has hit the 70-point mark three times since 2021-22. With this and Kyrou being signed through 2030-31, he would be a strong pickup for the Bruins.