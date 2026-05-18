Bruins Have 3 Trade Targets To Consider From Blues

The Bruins have some trade targets to consider from the Blues.
The Boston Bruins should be looking to strengthen their roster during this off-season. However, their best bet to doing so may be through trading, as there are not too many notable pending unrestricted free agents heading into the summer.
When looking at teams who could be good trading partners for the Bruins, the St. Louis Blues stand out. This is because they have multiple trade candidates who could be significant additions for the Bruins.
Because of this, let's look at three Blues who the Bruins should consider targeting during the summer.
Jordan Kyrou, RW
One of the Bruins' top needs is another star winger in their top six. Because of this, a player like Jordan Kyrou would make a lot of sense for them to pursue this off-season. This would especially be the case if Viktor Arvidsson ends up leaving in free agency.
Kyrou had a down year for his standards in 2025-26, posting 18 goals and 46 points in 72 games. Yet, when noting that he recorded at least 70 points in three out of his four previous seasons, he is a prime bounce-back candidate and could improve Boston's top six tremendously if acquired.
Robert Thomas, C
If the Bruins want to land a true first-line center this summer, it would make sense if they pursed Robert Thomas. The 26-year-old would give them a star playmaker to work with down the middle and would thrive playing on a line with David Pastrnak.
Thomas appeared in 64 games this season with the Blues, where he posted 25 goals and 64 points. He also had 81 points in 2024-25 and 86 points in 2023-24, so he would be a massive pickup for Boston's first line if brought in.
Colton Parayko, D
If Colton Parayko is willing to waive his no-movement clause this summer, he would make a lot of sense for the Bruins to target. It is no secret that they need a legitimate top-four right-shot defenseman, and acquiring Parayko would provide them with just that.
Parayko would form a strong second pairing with Hampus Lindholm if brought in by the Bruins. The 6-foot-6 defenseman would also become a key part of their penalty kill if acquired because of his steady defensive play.