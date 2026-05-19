Bruins Have 4 Potential Right-Shot Defenseman Free Agent Targets

It is already known that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney likes Rasmus Andersson. He worked hard to acquire him from the Calgary Flames this season before the Vegas Golden Knights won the sweepstakes. With this, it would not be shocking at all if the Bruins tried to sign Andersson this summer if he tests free agency. He would be a strong addition for their second pairing if signed. In 81 games this season, he had 17 goals and 47 points.