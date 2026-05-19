Bruins Have 4 Potential Right-Shot Defenseman Free Agent Targets

Let's look at the Bruins' potential right-shot defensemen options in free agency.
One of the Boston Bruins' top objectives this off-season should be to improve the right side of their defense. It is clear that this is an area on their roster that is in need of a boost.
Because of this, let's look at four pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) right-shot defensemen who the Bruins could consider targeting if they hit the market.
Rasmus Andersson, Vegas Golden Knights
It is already known that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney likes Rasmus Andersson. He worked hard to acquire him from the Calgary Flames this season before the Vegas Golden Knights won the sweepstakes. With this, it would not be shocking at all if the Bruins tried to sign Andersson this summer if he tests free agency. He would be a strong addition for their second pairing if signed. In 81 games this season, he had 17 goals and 47 points.
Darren Raddysh, Tampa Bay Lightning
Darren Raddysh is another notable right-shot defenseman who the Bruins could target. The 6-foot-1 blueliner just recorded 22 goals and 70 points in 73 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season, so he would give the Bruins an impactful offensive defenseman if signed. He would also be a clear option for their power play.
John Carlson, Anaheim Ducks
John Carlson may be 36 years old, but he is still an impactful defenseman at this point in his career. In 71 games this season split between the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, he had 14 goals and 60 points. On a short-term deal, the 17-year veteran could be a strong pickup for the Bruins' top four and power play if they missed out on Andersson and Raddysh.
Jacob Trouba, Anaheim Ducks
Jacob Trouba is another interesting Ducks defenseman who could be worth taking a flier on. The 32-year-old blueliner had a strong season with Anaheim, posting 10 goals, 35 points, 143 hits, and 149 blocks in 81 games. Out of the four players on this list, he would give the Bruins' blueline the most bite due to his hard-nosed style of play.