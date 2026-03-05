Bruins Have Big Competition For Flames Trade Target

One Flames defenseman the Bruins have been linked to is generating a lot of trade interest.
The Boston Bruins have been connected to several defenseman leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. It is not difficult to understand, as they are in clear need of another right-shot blueliner.
Due to this, one defenseman who has been viewed as a potential target for the Bruins is Calgary Flames blueliner Zach Whitecloud. It makes sense, as he would have the potential to be a solid addition to the Bruins' second pairing and penalty kill.
However, with Whitecloud being a steady right-shot defenseman who has an affordable $2.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season, he would also be a very good addition for many teams. As a result of this, his trade market is heating up in a major way.
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, there are "15 teams or more" interested in Whitecloud. Dreger also noted that while Whitecloud is generating a ton of interest, the Flames "need to be blown away" with a trade offer if they are to move him.
With this update, it is clear that the Bruins have plenty of competition for Whitecloud. It ultimately makes sense, though, as he is one of the best remaining right-shot defensemen on the trade market.
It will be interesting to see if Whitecloud gets moved, but he certainly stands out as a player who could be a good fit on the Bruins.