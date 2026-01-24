Bruins Have Big Opportunity Against Canadiens

The Bruins are set to face off against the Canadiens, and this game is an important one.
The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. The Bruins will be looking to stay hot, as they just defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in their last game by a 4-3 final score. The Bruins have also won seven out of their last eight games, so the vibes are good in Boston.
This contest also provides the Bruins with the chance to put together a redemption game against the Canadiens. In their last game against the Canadiens on Dec. 23, the Bruins lost by a 6-2 final score. With this, the Bruins will be looking to pick up a victory against the Canadiens this time around.
This game is also important for the Bruins due to the Atlantic Division standings. The Bruins currently trail the Canadiens by three points for the third-place spot in the Atlantic Division. If the Bruins defeat the Canadiens in regulation, that would make them only one point behind Montreal. However, the Bruins losing in regulation would make them five points behind the Canadiens, which would certainly be less than ideal.
Even defeating the Canadiens in overtime would be good for the Bruins, as it would put them just two points behind Montreal in the standings.
With this, the Bruins have a golden opportunity to get closer to the Canadiens in the standings by picking up a victory. Time will tell if they can do just that.