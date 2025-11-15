Bruins Have Big Test vs. Canadiens

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice to face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15. The Bruins will be looking to bounce back in this matchup after losing to the Ottawa Senators by a 5-3 final score on Nov. 13.

However, the Bruins undoubtedly have a big test ahead of them going up against the Canadiens. The Habs are an exciting team on the rise that have had a hot start to the 2025-26 season. The Canadiens currently have a 10-5-2 record on the campaign and are tied with the Bruins and Senators at the top of the Atlantic Division standings with 22 points. However, the Canadiens have only played 17 games, while the Senators have played 18 and the Bruins have played 19.

The Bruins will also be playing a hungry Canadiens club. The Canadiens just got embarrassed in their last game against the Dallas Stars, losing by a 7-0 final score. With this, the Canadiens will be looking to bounce back, and the Bruins must be on their A-game because of it.

It will be interesting to see if the Bruins can shut down the Canadiens and pick up a victory against them from here. If the Bruins win, they would jump ahead of the Canadiens in the standings, so this game is an important early-season one.