Bruins Have Free Agent Target To Consider In Oilers Big Defender

The Bruins have a free agent target to consider in Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy.
The Boston Bruins should be on the hunt for at least one right-shot defenseman this off-season. It is clear that the Bruins' right side is in need of improvement, and one way that they could look to address it is through free agency.
When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Edmonton Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy could be an interesting target for the Bruins.
Murphy is a steady stay-at-home defenseman who would have the potential to provide the Bruins' blueline with far more stability. This is a need for the Bruins right now, so on a short-term deal, Murphy could make sense for the Bruins to add to their roster.
Murphy would be an upgrade over right-shot defensemen like Henri Jokiharju and pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Andrew Peeke on the Bruins' roster if signed. Due to this, he would give the Bruins another option to consider for their second pairing. He would also be a clear candidate for the Bruins' penalty kill because of his solid defensive play.
Murphy may not be the flashiest of this year's pending UFAs, but he would still be a nice pickup for a Bruins club that needs help on the right side of their defense. He would also give Boston's blueline more size, as he is 6-foot-4.
In 80 games this season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, Murphy recorded five goals, 12 assists, 17 points, 90 hits, and 138 blocks.