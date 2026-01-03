Bruins Have Good Trade Target In Skilled Kraken Forward

The Boston Bruins have struggled lately, as they have lost six out of their last seven games. While this is the case, they are still very much in the playoff race, as they are only three points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With the Bruins still being in the playoff hunt but clearly needing a boost, it would be understandable if they browsed the trade market. One of their biggest needs is another skilled forward, and Seattle Kraken winger Eeli Tolvanen stands out as a very interesting potential option to consider.

The Kraken have already begun selling this season, as they traded forward Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the holiday freeze. With Tolvanen being a pending unrestricted free agent, he could be another player to watch as a trade candidate as we get closer to the deadline.

If the Bruins acquired Tolvanen, he would have the potential to be a strong addition to their top six. Due to his ability to play both wings, he could give the Bruins' second line a nice boost if acquired. Furthermore, due to his strong two-way play, he would give the Bruins another clear option to work with on both their power play and penalty kill.

In 38 games so far this season with the Kraken, Tolvanen has posted seven goals, 18 assists, and 25 points. This is after he scored a career-high 23 goals and recorded 35 points in 81 games for Seattle this past season.

Besides providing solid offense, the 5-foot-10 forward has also been making an impact with his physicality, as he has 102 hits this season. He also had 210 hits during the 2023-24 season with Seattle and 237 hits this past season. With this, he certainly would give the Bruins more bite if acquired in addition to offensive production.

Nevertheless, if the Kraken end up making Tolvanen available this season, the Bruins should seriously consider targeting him.