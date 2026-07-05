Bruins Have Prime Trade Target In Kraken Rising Star Center

The Bruins need to make a push for this Kraken forward.
The Boston Bruins should be looking to continue to add to their roster before the start of the 2025-26 season. The Atlantic Division has gotten better, so the Bruins should aim to make at least one more move. This is especially so if an addition would have the potential to benefit them both in the present and in the future.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright stands out as the kind of forward that the Bruins should try to acquire this off-season.
With Wright being a young center with great upside, he is a player who the Bruins would be wise to make a run at. If he took that next step with the Bruins, he could give them a long-term answer for their top six down the middle. This is a major need for the Bruins right now.
Wright took a step back this past season with the Kraken, as he recorded 12 goals and 27 points in 74 games. However, this was after the 2022 fourth-overall pick had 19 goals and 44 points in 79 games during his first full season with Seattle in 2024-25. With this, he has already shown that he can produce decent offense at the NHL level.
With Wright being only 22 years old, there is reason to believe that he can not only bounce back but also still hit a new level offensively. With the Kraken looking to give him a fresh start, the Bruins should strongly consider making a push for him. Let's see if they do just that.