Bruins Have Two Clear PTO Targets For Training Camp

The 2026-27 regular season continues to grow ever closer, and the Boston Bruins can really take stock of their roster.
As it stands, the Bruins are betting on a revamped right-side of their defense, along with a youth movement up front to push them further than they went last season.
The Bruins lost Viktor Arvidsson to free agency, but made a huge trade for JJ Peterka.
That's the only major offensive difference for the Bruins. The bet remains on James Hagens, Fraser Minten, and Marat Khusnutdinov to take another step forward and burst out offensively.
However, training camp is a perfect time utilize professional tryout agreements (PTOs) and force the youth to earn their spots, while also supplementing the roster.
Now, the Bruins should go back to that well and pursue two high-end goalscoring threats.
First, targeting Patrik Laine makes a ton of sense for Boston.
Laine, 28, only played 5 games last season for the Montreal Canadiens, but is a perennial 20+ goalscorer and an elite player for the power play.
Imagine a man advantage where the Bruins have Laine, Morgan Geekie, and David Pastrnak.
That'd be one tough unit to try and keep off the board.
The other option is veteran and 2019 Stanley Cup Champion Vladimir Tarasenko.
Tarasenko, 34, posted 23 goals and 47 points in 75 games last season with the Minnesota Wild.
Another player with an elite shot, Taransenko can be a great option anywhere in Boston's top nine, adding another goalscoring threat for a team that can use some more goals.
Utilizing a PTO for either player gives Boston a chance to test things out, and if it goes well, ink them to a one-year deal, and insert them into Boston's top-nine.