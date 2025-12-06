Bruins Head Coach Expecting Much More From Defender

Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei put together a two-assist game in the Original Six club's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. This put an end to Lohrei's eight-game point drought.

While Lohrei recorded two assists in the Bruins' most recent game against the Blues, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm made it clear that he still wants to see more from the young defenseman while speaking to reporters.

"He's still working his way through," Sturm said about Lohrei. "You can't just look at the points. I think there are still parts of his game he needs to get better. There's still too many, I would say, sometimes ups and downs in his game, but he definitely does better, good things now than he has done in the past. We just have to limit those little mistakes, or more like positioning, too, to get him where we want him to be."

Sturm then added:

"Sometimes it's decision-making even with the puck, too. There's times he gives away pucks for no reason whatsoever. Those are simple plays, but again, it adds up sometimes. Those are easy ones to correct."

With these comments, it is clear that Sturm is hoping to see more consistency from Lohrei. It is understandable, as the young defenseman has struggled. He was also scratched for multiple games in a row earlier this campaign because of it.

It will now be interesting to see how Lohrei responds to Sturm's comments from here. Perhaps he could have a big night for Boston in their next game against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 6.