Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm Says "No Decision" On Captain

The 2026 Boston Bruins Foundation hosted its 23rd Annual Golf Tournament on\nWednesday morning & afternoon in Plymouth, Massachusetts.\n\nIt's served as the unofficial kickoff to the new season of hockey in Boston in\nrecent years, alongside the captain's skate, which began yesterday.\n\nNotably, today, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm revealed exactly where the Bruins\nare in terms of potentially naming the next captain of the Original Six\nFranchise.\n\n\n\nThus far, no decision has been made, per Sturm.\n\nDavid Pastrnak is currently representing the Bruins at the NHL's Media Tour in\nLas Vegas, and is not in town.\n\nHowever, it feels as if Pastrnak is the leader in the clubhouse to receive the\ncaptaincy, with the other main candidate being defenseman Charlie McAvoy.\n\nBruins' training camp opens in a week, and word about a captain will likely come\naround then.