Logo
Boston BruinsBoston Bruins

Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm Says "No Decision" On Captain

RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Russell Macias
featured
6h

The 2026 Boston Bruins Foundation hosted its 23rd Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday morning & afternoon in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

It's served as the unofficial kickoff to the new season of hockey in Boston in recent years, alongside the captain's skate, which began yesterday.

Notably, today, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm revealed exactly where the Bruins are in terms of potentially naming the next captain of the Original Six Franchise.

Thus far, no decision has been made, per Sturm.

David Pastrnak is currently representing the Bruins at the NHL's Media Tour in Las Vegas, and is not in town.

However, it feels as if Pastrnak is the leader in the clubhouse to receive the captaincy, with the other main candidate being defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Bruins' training camp opens in a week, and word about a captain will likely come around then. 

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy