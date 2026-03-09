Bruins Hit Home Run Trading For Ex-Oilers Forward

This trade continues to age very well for the Bruins.
The Boston Bruins made an array of moves during this past off-season that have paid off so far this campaign. Among them was trading their 2027 fifth-round pick to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Viktor Arvidsson.
The Oilers' decision to trade Arvidsson was understandable. They needed to free up cap space, and the veteran winger simply did not fit well on their roster. This led to him having a down year offensively during his lone year with the Oilers, as he had 15 goals and 27 points in 67 games with the Pacific Division club.
Still, the retooling Bruins bought low on Arvidsson, and it has undoubtedly turned out to be a great decision by the Black and Gold. The 32-year-old forward has been an excellent addition to the Bruins' roster and is only continuing to play better as the season rolls on.
In 51 games so far this season with the Bruins, Arvidsson has recorded 18 goals, 17 assists, 35 points, and a plus-14 rating. With numbers like these, he has been one of the Bruins' most important forwards and plays in their top six because of it. He has also been staying red hot down the stretch, as he has two goals and five points over his last three games alone.
With all of this, there is no question that the Bruins made the right call in acquiring Arvidsson from the Oilers. It is a move that has helped the Bruins bounce back in 2025-26, and there is no question that he is a player that they should look to extend from here