Bruins Hit Home Run With This Summer Move

The Bruins' decision to bring in this defenseman during the off-season was simply excellent.
The Boston Bruins had themselves a busy 2025 NHL off-season. They brought in several new players, including Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, and Mikey Eyssimont.
However, the Bruins also made some smaller additions that were viewed as simple depth moves at the time. One of them was quietly signing defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to a one-year, two-way contract in July.
With Aspirot being a career AHL defenseman at that point, this signing did not generate much chatter at all. Yet, now with the second half of the 2025-26 season here, the Bruins' decision to bring in Aspirot has been a real home run.
After recording one goal and three points in five games at the start of the season with the Providence Bruins, Aspirot was called up to Boston's roster back in late October. Since then, he has not only stuck around on the NHL, but has also emerged as a big part of the Bruins' blueline in the process.
Aspirot has become one of the Bruins' most dependable defensemen since being called up, and it has led to him receiving reps on the club's top pairing with Charlie McAvoy. In 26 games so far with Boston this season, Aspirot has posted two goals, one assist, three points, 33 blocks, and 43 hits. He is also tied with Nikita Zadorov for first on the Bruins with a plus-15 rating.
When noting that Aspirot never played in an NHL game before this season, there is no question that what he has been doing for Boston is very impressive. It is exactly why general manager Don Sweeney worked quickly to sign him to a two-year contract extension earlier this month. Aspirot's new deal also has the potential to age nicely, too, as he will have an affordable $887,500 cap hit starting next season.
With all of this, it is hard not to be a fan of the Aspirot signing. He has become an excellent part of the Bruins' defense, and they are undoubtedly benefiting from having him in the lineup.