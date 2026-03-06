Bruins Hit With Bad News In Pursuit Of Star Defender

The Bruins landing this trade target can officially be forgotten about.
The Boston Bruins were one of the teams linked to St. Louis Blues star defenseman Colton Parayko this season. However, the possibility of them landing him this season can now be forgotten.
During TSN's TradeCentre broadcast, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed that Parayko will not be waiving his no-trade clause for any team on deadline day. With this, the 6-foot-6 defenseman is officially off the board.
Parayko recently used his NTC to block a move to the Buffalo Sabres, but was continuing to create chatter as a trade candidate before LeBrun's latest update.
With Parayko officially no longer an option for the Bruins, the Black and Gold will need to explore other options if they hope to improve their blueline. The top defenseman on the trade market still available is Justin Faulk. A few other defensemen who are available include Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto Maple Leafs), Braden Schneider (New York Rangers), and Zach Whitecloud (Calgary Flames).
It will be interesting to see what the Bruins do from here on deadline day, but they won't be adding Parayko.