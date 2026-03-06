Bruins Hit With Bad News In Pursuit Of Star Defender

With Parayko officially no longer an option for the Bruins, the Black and Gold will need to explore other options if they hope to improve their blueline. The top defenseman on the trade market still available is Justin Faulk. A few other defensemen who are available include Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto Maple Leafs), Braden Schneider (New York Rangers), and Zach Whitecloud (Calgary Flames).