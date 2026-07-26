Bruins Hit With Nightmare Prediction For 2026-27 Season

Yet, it is also a realistic take. The Bruins still have multiple issues on their roster that they need to address. As Gretz noted, they still have not found a true first-line center. Furthermore, even after adding JJ Peterka, they could still use another skilled winger to solidify their top six. In addition, while they added Will Borgen and Connor Clifton to their right side, neither blueliner is a proven top-four defenseman.