Bruins Hit With Nightmare Prediction For 2026-27 Season

The Boston Bruins are coming off a successful 2025-26 season, but could they take a big step in the wrong direction next season?
One new prediction says so.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz predicted that the Bruins will miss the playoffs due to their roster issues and multiple teams in the Eastern Conference improving this off-season.
"The Bruins are not going to be one of the worst teams in the league, but they might have to scratch and claw their way just to stay in playoff contention," Gretz wrote. "Enough borderline teams around them also got a lot better (New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers) that it's going to make the playoff fight a very real challenge."
It would certainly sting if this prediction came to fruition for the Bruins. They took such an impressive step in the right direction in 2025-26, and it would be deflating if they fell back down to Earth.
Yet, it is also a realistic take. The Bruins still have multiple issues on their roster that they need to address. As Gretz noted, they still have not found a true first-line center. Furthermore, even after adding JJ Peterka, they could still use another skilled winger to solidify their top six. In addition, while they added Will Borgen and Connor Clifton to their right side, neither blueliner is a proven top-four defenseman.
If the Bruins end up struggling next season, it would certainly open the door for them to make some real changes to their group. Yet, it will be interesting to see if the Bruins can prove this prediction wrong and make the playoffs next season from here.