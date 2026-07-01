Bruins Ink Goalie Prospect To One-Year Extension

NHL Free Agency gets underway in just over two hours, and the Boston Bruins have\ngotten themselves busy quickly.\n\nThe Bruins announced their first move of the day, inking RFA goaltender Luke\nCavallin to a one-year contract extension for the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap\nhit of $850,000.\n\nCavallin, 25, played 34 regular-season games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL)\nduring the 2025-26 season, posted a record of 18-10-5 with a 2.35 goals-against\naverage and a .917 save percentage.\n\nThe 6'1 goaltender additionally played in eight games with Providence during the\n2025-26 season, notching a 6-2-0 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and a\n.910 save percentage.\n\nCavallin provides solid depth for the Bruins organization and will likely\nfeature heavily for Providence next season, as Michael DiPietro won't be\nremaining there any longer.