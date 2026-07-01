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Bruins Ink Goalie Prospect To One-Year Extension

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Russell Macias
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NHL Free Agency gets underway in just over two hours, and the Boston Bruins have gotten themselves busy quickly.

The Bruins announced their first move of the day, inking RFA goaltender Luke Cavallin to a one-year contract extension for the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Cavallin, 25, played 34 regular-season games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL) during the 2025-26 season, posted a record of 18-10-5 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

The 6'1 goaltender additionally played in eight games with Providence during the 2025-26 season, notching a 6-2-0 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Cavallin provides solid depth for the Bruins organization and will likely feature heavily for Providence next season, as Michael DiPietro won't be remaining there any longer.

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