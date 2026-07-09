Bruins Ink Prospect To One-Year Extension

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] announced\nThursday morning that the team signed forward Riley Duran to a one-year, two-way\ncontract extension for the 2026-27 season.\n\nThe NHL cap hit will be $850,000, the new league minimum.\n\nDuran, 24, played 72 games with the Providence Bruins in the 2025-26 season,\nposting seven goals and a career-high 19 points.\n\nDuran has now played 143 career AHL games for the Providence Bruins after\njoining from Providence College. The Bruins initially drafted Duran with a\nsixth-round pick (pick 182) in the 2020 NHL Draft.\n\nDuran made his NHL debut with Boston on April 10, 2025, and has played in two\ncareer NHL games with zero points.