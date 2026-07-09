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Bruins Ink Prospect To One-Year Extension

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The Boston Bruins announced Thursday morning that the team signed forward Riley Duran to a one-year, two-way contract extension for the 2026-27 season.

The NHL cap hit will be $850,000, the new league minimum.

Duran, 24, played 72 games with the Providence Bruins in the 2025-26 season, posting seven goals and a career-high 19 points.

Duran has now played 143 career AHL games for the Providence Bruins after joining from Providence College. The Bruins initially drafted Duran with a sixth-round pick (pick 182) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Duran made his NHL debut with Boston on April 10, 2025, and has played in two career NHL games with zero points.

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