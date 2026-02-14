Bruins' Jeremy Swayman Allows Brutal Goal For Team USA

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman made his Olympic debut for Team USA against Team Denmark on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Anchorage, Alaska native, it featured him allowing a brutal goal.
During the first period of the contest, Denmark's Nicholas B. Jensen scored on Swayman with a wrist shot from center ice. Swayman attempted to stop the shot with his blocker, but it beat him over the shoulder.
This ugly goal gave Denmark a 2-1 lead over Team USA during the first period. Team USA then responded with three unanswered goals during the second period to give themselves a 4-2 lead.
It is possible that the boards being dark made it hard for Swayman to see where the puck was from the shot, as CBC noted. Yet, even with this, it is clear that this is a shot that Swayman certainly wishes he could have back.
Swayman will now be looking to bounce back for Team USA as this contest carries on. At the time of this writing, Team USA has a 4-3 lead over Denmark at the end of the second period.