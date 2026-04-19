Bruins Lines For Game 1 vs. Sabres Comes With Exciting News

The Bruins' projected lineup for their contest against the Sabres has been revealed.
The Boston Bruins are gearing up for their Game 1 contest against the Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins are entering the series as underdogs but will be looking to start the series on the right foot by stealing Game 1 on the road.
Bruins head coach Marco Sturm has now confirmed the team's lines for Game 1, and it comes with some exciting news.
Without much surprise, James Hagens will officially be in the lineup for the Bruins in Game 1 vs. Buffalo. With Hagens being the Bruins' top prospect, it is certainly big news that he will be in the lineup for this massive Game 1 against Buffalo.
Hagens will be skating on the Bruins' third line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten, just like he did during his first two career NHL games to round off the regular season.
The Bruins will also be using the same lines that they used for the final stretch of the season, which makes sense when noting that they ended the campaign with back-to-back wins.
Now, here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their matchup against Buffalo.
Bruins' Forward Lines
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson