Bruins' Lines For Massive Matchup vs. Red Wings

The Bruins will be looking to pick up a win against the Red Wings.
The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. This is a massive game for the Bruins, as they are currently tied with Detroit in the Atlantic Division standings with 84 points. Thus, the winner of this contest will jump ahead of the other team in points.
The Bruins are also tied in points with the Montreal Canadiens, who are playing the New York Islanders on Saturday. With this, if the Bruins defeat the Red Wings and the Canadiens lose, Boston would move up to third in the Atlantic Division.
For this important contest against the Red Wings, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm confirmed that the team will not be making any changes to its lineup. This is understandable, as the Bruins defeated the Winnipeg Jets by a 6-1 final score in their last game.
With this, here is the Bruins' projected lineup for their game against the Red Wings.
Bruins' Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson