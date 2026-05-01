Bruins Lineup For Game 6 Revealed, Key Forward Out

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres for Game 6 on\nFriday night. The Bruins need to win this contest or their playoff run will\nofficially come to an end. \n\nWhile speaking to reporters, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that Viktor\nArvidsson will once again not be in the lineup for the Black and Gold for Game 6\ndue to his upper-body injury. \n\nThe 33-year-old winger exited Game 4 against the Sabres after just four shifts\nand 3:13 of ice time after suffering his injury. He was also not in the lineup\nfor the Bruins in Game 5. \n\nWhile Arvidsson will not play for the Bruins in Game 6, he did skate on Friday. \n\nAs for the Bruins' lineup for Game 6, Sturm shared that he will be going with\nthe same exact lineup he had in Game 5.\n\nHere is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their Game 6 contest against the\nSabres now. \n\n\nBRUINS' FORWARD LINES \n\nMarat Khusnutdinov - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak \n\nCasey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie \n\nAlex Steeves - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont \n\nTanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic \n\n\nBRUINS' DEFENSE PAIRINGS \n\nJonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy \n\nHampus Lindholm - Henri Jokiharju \n\nNikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke\n\n\nBRUINS' STARTING GOALIE \n\nJeremy Swayman