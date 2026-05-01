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Bruins Lineup For Game 6 Revealed, Key Forward Out cover image

Bruins Lineup For Game 6 Revealed, Key Forward Out

Michael DeRosa
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Bruins head coach Marco Sturm has revealed the team's lineup for Game 6.

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres for Game 6 on Friday night. The Bruins need to win this contest or their playoff run will officially come to an end. 

While speaking to reporters, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that Viktor Arvidsson will once again not be in the lineup for the Black and Gold for Game 6 due to his upper-body injury. 

The 33-year-old winger exited Game 4 against the Sabres after just four shifts and 3:13 of ice time after suffering his injury. He was also not in the lineup for the Bruins in Game 5. 

While Arvidsson will not play for the Bruins in Game 6, he did skate on Friday. 

As for the Bruins' lineup for Game 6, Sturm shared that he will be going with the same exact lineup he had in Game 5.

Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their Game 6 contest against the Sabres now. 

Bruins' Forward Lines&nbsp;

Marat Khusnutdinov - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak 

Casey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie 

Alex Steeves - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont 

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic 

Bruins' Defense Pairings&nbsp;

Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy 

Hampus Lindholm - Henri Jokiharju 

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Bruins' Starting Goalie&nbsp;

Jeremy Swayman 

Boston BruinsViktor ArvidssonBuffalo Sabres
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