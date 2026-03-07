Logo
Bruins Lineup Notes: Sturm Makes Three Changes From Thursday

Russell Macias
2h
Updated at Mar 7, 2026, 17:02
The Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals inside TD Garden on Saturday afternoon. The game's on ABC in the US, a total national TV treatment.

The Bruins have won 11 straight games in TD Garden. They've dominated on home ice, posting a 23-8-1 record at home this season.

Since the Olympic Break, the Bruins have gone 2-2-0, with both losses coming on the road. Most recently, the Nashville Predators decimated the Bruins on Thursday night in Nashville.

In the wake of that blowout loss and a quiet trade deadline, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm has made three changes to his lineup from Thursday.

First, Jeremy Swayman starts in net after receiving the night off on Thursday. That lines up Joonas Korpisalo to face the Penguins tomorrow afternoon.

Defensively, Jonathan Aspirot returns to the lineup after he missed Thursday's game with an illness.

Offensively, Alex Steeves returns to the lineup after not playing in Boston's first four games after the Olympics. Mikey Eyssimont will be the healthy scratch for Boston up front.

Sturm mentioned that Steeves would also play on the power play today, as they look to get him going.

Projected Bruins Lines:

Forwards:

Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

