Bruins Lineup Notes: Sturm Makes Three Changes From Thursday

The Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals inside TD Garden on Saturday\nafternoon. The game's on ABC in the US, a total national TV treatment.\n\nThe Bruins have won 11 straight games in TD Garden. They've dominated on home\nice, posting a 23-8-1 record at home this season.\n\nSince the Olympic Break, the Bruins have gone 2-2-0, with both losses coming on\nthe road. Most recently, the Nashville Predators decimated the Bruins on\nThursday night in Nashville.\n\nIn the wake of that blowout loss and a quiet trade deadline, Bruins' Head Coach\nMarco Sturm has made three changes to his lineup from Thursday.\n\nFirst, Jeremy Swayman starts in net after receiving the night off on Thursday.\nThat lines up Joonas Korpisalo to face the Penguins tomorrow afternoon.\n\nDefensively, Jonathan Aspirot returns to the lineup after he missed Thursday's\ngame with an illness.\n\nOffensively, Alex Steeves returns to the lineup after not playing in Boston's\nfirst four games after the Olympics. Mikey Eyssimont will be the healthy scratch\nfor Boston up front.\n\nSturm mentioned that Steeves would also play on the power play today, as they\nlook to get him going.\n\n\nPROJECTED BRUINS LINES:\n\nForwards:\n\nMarat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak\n\nCasey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson\n\nAlex Steeves - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie\n\nTanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic\n\nDefense & Starting Goalie:\n\nJonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy\n\nHampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei\n\nNikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke\n\nJeremy Swayman