Bruins Linked To Canucks $36 Million Skilled Winger

The Bruins are reportedly one of the teams interested in this Canucks forward.
The Boston Bruins will be a team to watch very closely between now and the 2026 NHL trade deadline. With the Bruins currently holding the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference standings and looking to get into the playoffs, it would not be surprising if they looked to add to their roster.
Now, the Bruins are being connected to a notable Vancouver Canucks forward.
According to The Fourth Period, the Bruins are among the teams linked to Canucks winger Conor Garland. In addition, The Fourth Period reported that the Detroit Red Wings, Utah Mammoth, and Ottawa Senators are all interested in Garland as well.
This is not the first time that the Bruins have been connected to Garland, and it is easy to understand why. The Bruins could use a boost at the right wing position, and landing Garland would provide them with just that.
If the Bruins acquired Garland, he could slot nicely on their second line. Furthermore, due to his solid two-way play, he would give the Bruins another option to work with for both their power play and penalty kill if brought in.
Garland would also be more than a rental for the Bruins if acquired. This is because the Massachusetts native's six-year, $36 million contract extension does not kick in until next season.
In 47 games this season with the Canucks, Garland has recorded seven goals, 18 assists, 25 points, and 30 penalty minutes. This is after he had 19 goals, 31 assists, and 50 points in 81 games last season with Vancouver.