Bruins Lose Defender Off Waivers To Central Division Club

Seeing the Stars claim Kolyachonok is not surprising in the slightest. The Bruins claimed Kolyachonok off waivers from Dallas just last month, so it makes sense that the Stars are now bringing him back for more defensive depth.
Kolyachonok did not get too many opportunities in the Bruins' lineup after Boston claimed him off waivers. In two games for the Bruins, he recorded zero points, two shots, and a minus-1 rating. His last appearance for the Bruins was all the way back on Dec. 27 against the Buffalo Sabres, so it is clear that he became the odd man out for Boston.
Kolyachonok will now be looking to make an impact after being reclaimed by the Stars. In 11 games for the Stars this season before being claimed by the Bruins in December, he recorded one goal, three points, and a plus-3 rating.