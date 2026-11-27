Boston Bruins
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 27, 2026 8:44 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 8:44 PM
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (15-9-1) suffered a bad loss on Friday afternoon against the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-14-3), falling 3-1 inside TD Garden.
The Bruins are now just 1-5-0 in their last six games inside TD Garden, a shockingly poor record. Boston's also now 0-3-0 in their Hometown Remix jerseys.
The loss itself is one bad thing, but the biggest concern for the Bruins far and away is the status of David Pastrnak.
Pastrnak exited Friday's game with a non-contact lower-body injury late in the first period and did not return.
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The team termed his return to the game "unlikely," spawning some hope maybe the injury is not as serious as it initially seemed.
The game itself could be split into two pieces.
The first came early in the first, with the TD Garden crowd on fire as the Bruins started hot and controlled the game early, taking a 1-0 lead courtesy of a Casey Mittelstadt power play goal.
Boston pushed for a second goal, but could not find it. They had a second man advantage, but failed to capitalize.
Then, off a defensive zone face off, Pastrnak's injury happened. TD Garden lost its energy, and so did the Bruins temporarily.
Morgan Reilly snuck one through a screen, beating Jeremy Swayman cleanly from distance.
After the first period ended, the Bruins regrouped and found their game early in the second. They outshot Toronto 7-2 to open up the frame, and held an 18-9 shots advantage.
Then, without Pastrnak, Boston's power play sputtered. Charlie McAvoy took a bad penalty to negate Boston's advantage.
Toronto cashed in seconds after their power play ended, with Reilly netting his second of the game.
Reilly again scored from distance through a crowd. Swayman, starting his fourth game in a row, likely would want one or both goals back.
From there, the Leafs simply outplayed Boston.
The Bruins could not generate consistent offense.
The final blow? Boston had 1:58 of 5-on-3 power play time early in the third period after two quick Toronto penalties.
Without Pastrnak, Boston's man advantage sputtered, and came up empty. The crowd booed loudly, airing their displeasure.
Shortly after the double kill, the Leafs took advantage of their momentum. Gavin McKenna set up Colton Sissons for a dagger goal midway through the third.
The Bruins could not come back despite some sustained pressure late with the goalie pulled.
Anthony Stolarz stole the show for the Maple Leafs, making 27 saves in the win, play
The Bruins fell 3-1, dropping a second straight game in regulation.
The Bruins next play Sunday evening at home against the Vancouver Canucks.
They'll await further updates on Pastrnak until then.
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