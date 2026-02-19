Bruins Made Good Move Signing This Goalie Prospect

The Bruins' decision to add to this goalie prospect is proving to be a good one early on.
Back in May of this past year, the Boston Bruins quietly signed goaltender Simon Zajicek to a one-year, entry-level contract. This is after the 24-year-old goaltender spent this past season with HC Litvinov, where he had a 15-13-0 record, a .929 save percentage, and a 2.12 goals-against average in 29 appearances.
While this signing did not get a lot of attention after it was announced, it is clear that the Bruins made the right call adding Zajicek to their prospect pool.
Zajicek has proven to be a very good addition to the Providence Bruins' roster this season. The 6-foot-2 goaltender has been excellent for Providence, as he has an 11-3-1 record, a .923 save percentage, and a 2.19 goals-against average. With numbers like these, he has formed a strong tandem with fellow goalie prospect Michael DiPietro for Providence.
While Zajicek has dealt with injury trouble as the season has gone on, it is hard not to like the Bruins' decision to add him to their prospect pool. He has been showing good promise with Providence this season, and he is a goaltender that they should be looking to keep around in their system because of it.
Once Zajicek returns to action for Providence, it will be interesting see how he performs for the AHL club.