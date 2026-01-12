Bruins Made Great Move With This Trade

This Bruins trade is continuing to look better as the season rolls on.
The Boston Bruins picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 11. With it, the Bruins extended their winning streak to three games and now have a 25-19-2 record on the season.
Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson certainly played a major role in the Bruins' win, as he scored the game's only goal. With it, he was named the Second Star of the Game for his solid performance.
This was just the latest strong game from Arvidsson, and he is only continuing to prove that the Bruins made the right call acquiring him from the Edmonton Oilers this past off-season. This is especially so when noting that the Bruins only gave up a 2027 fifth-round pick to acquire him.
Arvidsson had a down year for his standards with the Oilers in 2024-25, as he recorded 15 goals and 27 points in 67 games. This and his $4 million cap hit made his trade value low this past summer, and the Bruins took advantage of it. Now, the Bruins are benefiting from this smart move.
In 34 games this season with the Bruins, Arvidsson has recorded nine goals, 22 points, and a plus-6 rating. He is only five points away from tying his total from last season, so it is fair to say that the 32-year-old winger is having a nice bounce-back year in Boston.
Arvidsson is only staying hot as the season carries on, too. Over his last six games, the 2014 fourth-round pick has recorded two goals and seven points.
With all of this, it is clear that the Bruins' decision to bring in Arvidsson was a good one. Let's see if he can this kind of play up as the season continues from here.