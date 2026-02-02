Bruins Make 2 Roster Moves After Big Collapse vs. Lightning

The Bruins made some roster moves following their tough loss to the Lightning.
The Boston Bruins suffered a tough 6-5 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. This was after they had a 5-1 lead in the second period, so this is a loss that certainly stung. This is especially so when penalty trouble ended up being what sunk the Black and Gold.
Yet, the Bruins now must move on from their tough loss to the Lightning and focus on bouncing back.
Now, after their tough loss to the Bolts, the Bruins have made some roster moves.
The Bruins have announced that they have placed forward Elias Lindholm on injured reserve. In addition, the Bruins shared that they have recalled defenseman Jordan Harris from his conditioning loan with the Providence Bruins.
Lindholm has been sidelined since exiting the Bruins' Jan. 27 game against the Nashville Predators with an upper-body injury. In 44 games this season with the Bruins, Lindholm has recorded 11 goals, 26 assists, and 37 points.
Harris, on the other hand, has not played for Boston since their Oct. 21 matchup against the Florida Panthers. In five games so far this campaign with Boston, he has one goal, one assist, and an even plus/minus rating. He also had one goal and three points in four games with Providence during his conditioning loan.