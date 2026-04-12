Bruins Make Roster Move After Clinching Playoff Spot

The Bruins have made a roster move after officially securing their playoff berth.
The Boston Bruins may have extended their losing streak to five games with their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon, but they have officially clinched a playoff spot. This is because both the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders lost their games on Saturday.
Now, with the Bruins clinching a spot in the playoffs, they have made a roster move.
The Bruins have announced that they have recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Providence Bruins.
Reichel was just sent down to Providence by Boston on Friday. Now, after recording an assist for Providence in their April 10 contest against the Hartford Wolf Pack, he is heading back to Boston's roster.
Reichel has played in nine games for Boston since they acquired him from the Vancouver Canucks at the deadline, where he has one goal, three points, and a plus-2 rating. In four games with Providence since the trade, he has one goal and six points.
Reichel was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 197 career NHL games, he has 23 goals, 39 assists, and 62 points.