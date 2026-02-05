Bruins Make Roster Move After Tough Loss To Panthers

The Bruins made a roster move after losing to the Panthers in the shootout.
The Boston Bruins fell in the shootout to the Florida Panthers by a 5-4 final score on Wednesday night. Former Bruins captain Brad Marchand ended up sinking Boston in this one, as he scored the shootout winner.
With this, the Bruins lost both of their games during their Florida road trip in the shootout. This is less than ideal for a Bruins club looking to maintain its playoff spot, but at least it's better than two regulation losses.
Now, after their tough loss to the Panthers, the Bruins have made a roster move.
The Bruins have announced that forward Matthew Poitras has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.
With the Bruins now on their Olympic break, it is understandable to see Poitras heading back to Providence. This will allow him to continue to get into game action with Providence while Boston's next game is not until Feb. 26 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Poitras appeared in three games for the Bruins during his first call-up to the NHL roster this season, where he scored a goal and had a plus-1 rating. His goal against the Lightning was a real beauty, too, as he beat Bolts goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy on the rush with a sweet backhand.
In 39 games this season with Providence, Poitras has recorded eight goals, 16 assists, and 24 points.