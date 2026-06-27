Bruins Make Trade; Take Two Prospects In Fourth Round Of NHL Draft;

The Boston Bruins entered the fourth round with three picks in the NHL Entry Draft, with picks 104, 111, and 122.
With pick 104, the Bruins selected Russian winger Matvei Kotkov.
Kotkov, 17, missed the first two months of the MHL season (Russian junior league) with injury.
The Russian winger posted 14 goals and 31 points in 34 games after returning, then had 9 goals and 15 points in 18 playoff games, as his team won the Kharlamov Cup, with Kotkov getting named Playoff MVP.
He's a smaller winger with a great shot.
Then, while on the clock for pick 111, the Bruins traded pick 111 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for pick 170 and a 2027 fourth-round pick, one which originally belonged to the Winnipeg Jets.
The Bruins did not enter today with a sixth-round pick, but now they have one with pick 170.
With pick 122, the Bruins selected Oscar Olsson from the Swedish Junior League. He posted 14 goals and 30 points in 32 games. Olsson netted five goals in 12 playoff games.
The selections of Kotkov and Olsson add some needed depth to Boston's prospect depth on the wing.
Later, the Bruins still have picks 157, 170, and 216 to go in today's NHL Draft.