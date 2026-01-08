Bruins Making New Lineup Changes vs. Flames

The Boston Bruins suffered an ugly 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 6. With this, the Bruins have now lost seven out of their last nine games.

Now, after their tough loss to the Kraken, the Bruins will be sporting a different-looking lineup against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 8.

The Bruins' first line will have a new look, as David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov are being moved up to it. These are not the only changes that the Bruins' forward group will have, as Morgan Geekie and Alex Steeves will be on the third line.

The Bruins will also be making a change in goal, as Joonas Korpisalo will be starting against the Flames.

Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their matchup against the Flames.

Bruins' Forward Lines

Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Bruins' Defense Pairings

Jonathan Aspirot & Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei & Andrew Peeke