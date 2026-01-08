    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Making New Lineup Changes vs. Flames

    Michael DeRosa
    Jan 8, 2026, 23:03
    Updated at: Jan 8, 2026, 23:04

    The Bruins will be switching up their lineup against the Flames.

    The Boston Bruins suffered an ugly 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 6. With this, the Bruins have now lost seven out of their last nine games. 

    Now, after their tough loss to the Kraken, the Bruins will be sporting a different-looking lineup against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 8. 

    The Bruins' first line will have a new look, as David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov are being moved up to it. These are not the only changes that the Bruins' forward group will have, as Morgan Geekie and Alex Steeves will be on the third line.

    The Bruins will also be making a change in goal, as Joonas Korpisalo will be starting against the Flames. 

    Here is the Bruins' full projected lineup for their matchup against the Flames. 

    Bruins' Forward Lines 

    Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak 

    Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson 

    Alex Steeves - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie 

    Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic 

    Bruins' Defense Pairings 

    Jonathan Aspirot & Charlie McAvoy 

    Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju 

    Mason Lohrei & Andrew Peeke 