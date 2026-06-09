Bruins May Have Their Next Superstar In This Top Prospect

There is a lot to be optimistic about with Bruins top prospect James Hagens.
The Boston Bruins got their first look at top prospect James Hagens during the final stretch of this season. In two regular-season games, the 2025 seventh-overall pick recorded an assist and a plus-1 rating. He also played in his first three career NHL playoff games for the Black and Gold this spring.
Overall, Hagens showed some promise during his small sample size with the Bruins this season. When noting that he has a ton of potential and had plenty of success with Boston College, it is hard not to feel excited about his future with the Bruins.
As a freshman at Boston College in 2024-25, Hagens made a notable impact. In 37 games with the school that year, he posted 11 goals, 26 assists, and 37 points. However, as well as he played during his freshman year, Hagens was even better as a sophomore with Boston College. In 34 games this campaign with the school, he recorded 23 goals and 47 points.
When looking at the numbers Hagens put together in college, it is clear that the 19-year-old forward has a ton of potential. He has the tools to emerge as a star for the Bruins as he continues to gain more experience, and it would not be surprising if he makes an impact as a rookie next season for the Original Six club. This is especially so if they give him the chance to play with superstar winger David Pastrnak.
The Bruins will be hoping that Hagens can blossom into their first-line center of the future. He has the potential to do so, and it is going to be fascinating to see how he continues to develop his game from here.