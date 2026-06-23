Bruins Miss Out On Another Top Defenseman Trade Target

The Boston Bruins' potential right-shot defenseman options are continuing to decrease.
The Calgary Flames have acquired defenseman Simon Nemec from the New Jersey Devils in a big swap.
The Flames also added forward Maxim Tsyplakov in the deal and set defenseman Etienne Morin, the Vegas Golden Knights' 2027 first-round pick, the Colorado Avalanche's 2028 first-round pick, and the New York Rangers' 2026 second-round pick to the Devils in the trade.
Nemec was one of the top defenseman trade candidates this off-season and would have been a great fit on the Bruins' roster due to his young age and potential. However, the 2022 second-overall pick is now heading to the Flames with this trade and should get far more playing time on the rebuilding squad than he did on the Devils.
Nemec appeared in 68 games this past season with the Devils, where he recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points. Overall, it was a solid year for the 22-year-old defenseman, and he will now be looking to hit another new level after being traded to the Flames.
The Bruins will now need to look for a top-four right-shot defenseman elsewhere. The top pending UFA blueliners still without contract extensions are Rasmus Andersson, John Carlson, and Jacob Trouba.