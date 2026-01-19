Bruins Miss Out On Canucks Top Trade Target

The Bruins were one of the teams linked to Kiefer Sherwood this season, but he is now officially no longer an option for them.
The Boston Bruins have missed out on another one of their top trade targets.
The Bruins were one of several clubs who were linked to Kiefer Sherwood this season, but the thought of him joining the Black and Gold ahead of the deadline can now be forgotten.
The San Jose Sharks have won the Sherwood sweepstakes, as they have acquired the gritty forward from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and defenseman Cole Clayton.
With the Sharks being right in the playoff race in the Western Conference, it makes sense that they have brought in Sherwood to boost their forward group. Yet, the Bruins will now need to explore their options elsewhere.
The Bruins' interest in Sherwood was understandable, as he is not only a hard-nosed forward but can also put the puck in the net. With this, he could have been a nice addition to the Bruins' top nine if acquired.
In 44 games this season, Sherwood has recorded 17 goals, 23 points, and 210 hits.