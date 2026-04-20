Bruins Must Make This Big Lineup Change for Game 2 vs. Sabres

After an ugly Game 1 loss to the Sabres, the Bruins need to make a change to their lineup for Game 2.
The Boston Bruins' Game 1 matchup against the Buffalo Sabres could not have gone much worse for the Black and Gold. After taking a 2-0 lead in the third period, the Bruins collapsed and allowed four straight goals. While David Pastrnak scored a late goal in the third period, it was too late for the Bruins to avoid their latest frustrating playoff collapse.
All the Bruins can do now is try to bounce back in Game 2 from here. This is a must-win matchup for the Bruins, as going down 2-0 to a very good team like the Sabres would make their chances of winning the series drop dramatically.
When looking at how Game 1 went for the Bruins, it is clear that they should be making a change to their lineup. The Bruins should strongly consider replacing Andrew Peeke on their third pairing with Henri Jokiharju.
Peeke had a tough Game 1 for the Bruins, and it would make sense if the Bruins gave Jokiharju a chance to play in Game 2 because of it. Jokiharju could give the Bruins' defense a bit of a boost as they look to get their series back on track.
Furthermore, with Jokiharju being a former Sabre, that could make him extra motivated if he gets back in Boston's lineup. Players often step up when facing off against their former clubs.
Ultimately, with how the Bruins collapsed against the Sabres in Game 1, they should not be afraid to switch up their lineup a bit. It will be interesting to see if this leads to Jokiharju making his NHL playoff debut in Game 2 from here.
In 41 games this season with the Bruins, Jokiharju had two goals, 13 assists, 15 points, and a plus-2 rating.