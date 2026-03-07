Bruins Must Make This Move After Trade Deadline

The Boston Bruins did not make any major additions at the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Furthermore, with the Bruins fighting for a playoff spot, they elected not to trade any of their NHL-caliber talent ahead of the deadline. This included them keeping pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) forward Viktor Arvidsson.
The Bruins' decision to keep Arvidsson is not too difficult to understand, though. The 32-year-old winger has been a strong addition to Boston's roster this season and has found a home in their top six because of it. With this, trading him would have left a big hole in the Bruins' forward group.
Yet, now that the Bruins have decided to hold on to Arvidsson, their next move is absolutely clear. The Black and Gold must work hard to sign the 5-foot-10 winger to a contract extension. He has been everything that the Bruins hoped he would be when they acquired him from the Edmonton Oilers, as he has bounced back nicely in 2025-26.
In 49 games this season with the Bruins, Arvidsson has recorded 17 goals, 15 assists, 32 points, and a plus-12 rating. He has also scored five goals over his last seven games alone, so he is continuing to make an impact as the season rolls on.
If the Bruins can get Arvidsson extended on a short-term deal at a reasonable cap hit, it would be a great move for the Bruins. He has proven to be a good pickup for the Bruins, and they should work hard to reward him for it.