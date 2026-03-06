Bruins Linked To Rangers Star On Trade Deadline Day

Could the Bruins try to swing a deal for this Rangers star?
The Boston Bruins made a minor trade on Friday with the Philadelphia Flyers. However, they have yet to make a notable move at this point of trade deadline day.
While this is the case, they have now been mentioned as a possible suitor for one of the NHL's top trade candidates.
During TSN's TradeCentre, Emily Kaplan mentioned the Boston Bruins among the potential suitors to watch when it comes to New York Rangers star center Vincent Trocheck. However, Kaplan also noted that a trade centering around Trocheck isn't close at this point in the deadline.
"Everyone knows that his biggest trade chip at this deadline is Vincent Trocheck... Detroit, Carolina, even Boston, I'm a bit curious about, but at this point, there's just no traction," Kaplan said.
Trocheck would have the potential to be a strong addition to the Bruins' lineup if acquired. This is because he is a top-six center who contributes offensively, plays a solid defensive game, and is not afraid to throw the body. He would also be more than a rental for the Bruins if acquired, as he has a $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season.
However, the Rangers are waiting for the right offer to come around to deal Trocheck and naturally have a high asking price for him. As a result, landing Trocheck would not come cheap for Boston.