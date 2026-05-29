Bruins Named Potential Fit For Big Blue Jackets UFA Forward

Should the Bruins look to sign Mason Marchment if he hits the free-agent market this summer?
The Boston Bruins should be looking to boost their forward group this off-season. Bringing in another top-six winger, in particular, should be one of their top objectives.
Due to this, the Bruins are being viewed as a potential fit for one of the NHL's top pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs).
In a recent article for ESPN, Kristen Shilton mentioned Columbus Blue Jackets pending UFA forward Mason Marchment as a potential fit for the Bruins.
"Boston's focus, one way or another, has to be on limiting those high-danger chances that were so costly in the postseason. Anyone the Bruins key on should bring the physical play style and strength the team got away from. A player like Mason Marchment, a pending UFA who can battle in the corners and score 20-plus goals, would make sense," Shilton wrote.
With the Bruins' forward group needing a boost, it would be understandable if they targeted Mason Marchment if he hits the market. This is especially so if the Bruins end up losing fellow pending UFA forward Viktor Arvidsson this off-season.
Yet, even if Arvidsson stays put, there is certainly still an argument to be had for the Bruins to target Marchment. The 6-foot-5 winger would give the Bruins a power forward who would provide them with some much-needed secondary offensive production.
If the Bruins signed Marchment, he would have the potential to be a strong fit on Boston's second line with Pavel Zacha. In addition, due to his offensive skill and net-front presence ability, he would be a clear option for the Bruins' power play if signed.
Marchment is also coming off a strong 2025-26 season. In 68 games this season split between the Seattle Kraken and Blue Jackets, he recorded 19 goals, 26 assists, 45 points, 84 hits, and a plus-17 rating. However, he notably picked things up after being traded to Columbus, posting 15 goals and 32 points in 39 games with the Metropolitan Division club.
With this, Marchment would certainly have the potential to be a nice addition to the Bruins' roster if signed. It will be interesting to see if the Bruins end up signing him this off-season. However, given how well he played for the Blue Jackets this campaign, it would not be surprising if they successfully re-signed him.