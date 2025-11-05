Bruins New Forward Has Broken The Ice Big Time

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Boston Bruins acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. With the Bruins needing more skill on the wing, they took a chance on the veteran forward.

Arvidsson had a down year for the Oilers in 2024-25, as he recorded 15 goals, 27 points, and a minus-3 rating in 67 games. These offensive totals were low for his standards.

Arvidsson's start to his Bruins tenure did not necessarily go to plan, as he struggled to produce offense. In his first seven games of the season, the 2014 fourth-round pick recorded just one assist. However, he has since broken the ice in a big way.

Arvidsson is undoubtedly starting to find his offensive touch again, as he has scored four goals in his last six games. He has also posted six points in his last eight games, so there is no question that he is providing the Bruins with solid production right now.

If Arvidsson continues to produce offense like he has been, it will be good news for a Bruins club looking to prove that they can be a playoff team. Right now, it is hard not to be impressed with the way he has been playing lately.