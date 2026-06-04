Bruins News: Deadline Acquistion Inks Extension

The Boston Bruins announced Thursday morning that prospect forward Navrin Mutter to a one-year, two-way contract worth $850,000 at the NHL level.
Mutter, 25, played 12 games for the Providence Bruins this past regular season, posting one goal and 23 penalty minutes. In 27 previous games with the Milwaukee Admirals, he posted one assist and 72 penalty minutes.
Mutter went pointless and played in all four of Providence's playoff games against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Bruins initially acquired Mutter from the Nashville Predators in an AHL-trade, acquiring Mutter while sending Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo the other way on March 12.
Mutter brings the jam and grit Boston and Providence both love to have, along with being a good AHL veteran of over 150 games to his name.