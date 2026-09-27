Bruins News: Jokiharju Waived As Bruins Make Final Roster Cuts

The countdown to the NHL regular season is all but over. The Boston Bruins' season begins on Tuesday, with NHL rosters due by Monday evening.
With that, today is the final cut day around the NHL, with players hitting waivers across the league. The Bruins are in on that fun with a massive decision.
The franchise placed defenseman Henri Jokiharju on waivers.
Jokiharju, 27, is in the second year of a three-year deal worth $9 million for a $3 million AAV.
Defenseman Frederic Brunet has made the NHL team outright. It's something he's earned with stellar play, and he looks to be a real candidate to break into the lineup and soon.
The Bruins selected Brunet, 21, in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Brunet's explosive breakout since has been nothing but fun to watch. The smooth-skating defenseman has quickly become one of the steals of the 2022 Draft.
Elsewhere, Dans Locmelis, Jake Schmaltz, and Riley Duran were the final forwards cut.
Alex Steeves and Lukas Reichel cleared waivers, and both will report to the Providence Bruins.
Matthew Poitras has been placed on injured reserve, and will remain with the Bruins for now. At least one roster move will need to be made when Poitras gets activated.
Barring any last minute surprises, the Bruins roster is set for the 2026-27 season opener.
Elsewhere, former Bruins Fabian Lysell and Riley Tufte were waived by their respective teams.