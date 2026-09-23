Bruins News Wraparound: Two Key Injuries, Defenseman Waived, & Thursday's Roster Revealed

The Boston Bruins are having one heck of a Wednesday afternoon, with multiple big pieces of news surrounding the team coming out within the span of two hours.
Injury Woes:
First, the headlines are the two key injuries at training camp. Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei have both sustained injuries.
Poitras suffered his injury at Tuesday's Morning Skate, with the forward deemed "day-to-day" with a lower-body injury, per Head Coach Marco Sturm.
Lohrei, meanwhile, suffered his injury at practice on Wednesday morning and is undergoing tests on Wednesday to determine the severity. Sturm indicated the team would know more tomorrow.
Both injuries come with just five days until rosters are due, and four days until players must be sent on waivers. Clearly, it's a far from ideal situation for the Bruins.
Poitras had been having the best training camp of his career, but now has this setback which is far from ideal for his own momentum in camp.
Lohrei, meanwhile, has been fighting for both his place on the roster and in the lineup. With no news on any potential severity, there's no need to speculate. However, if it is a longer-term injury, it opens the door further for Frederic Brunet to make the team outright from camp.
Defenseman Waived:
The first of a big wave of incoming roster cuts over the next 48 hours, the Bruins placed defenseman Maxence Guénette on waivers Wednesday afternoon.
Guénette, 25, signed with the Bruins organization this summer as a free agent. He played 46 AHL games last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after spending the previous four seasons with the Ottawa and Belleville Senators.
The Senators drafted Guénette in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Thursday Preseason Roster Revealed:
The final big piece of news from the Bruins on Wednesday afternoon came as the team released the roster for their preseason game in Philadelphia.
The penultimate preseason game has a clear theme: Last impressions from the guys on the bubble that are healthy.
Brunet, Henri Jokiharju, and Jordan Harris will all seemingly play. Boston did give 13 forwards and 7 defensemen, so it's possible one of those players doesn't go, but most likely Billy Sweezey or Ty Gallagher will be the scratch on defensive.
Offensively, James Hagens gets his chance to lead the line as the most offensively-gifted player in the lineup for the game.
It's a very AHL-flavored lineup for the most part, with Sean Kuraly serving as a de facto veteran leader for the group.
This roster sets up Friday's game in Washington to be a near-full dress rehearsal for Tuesday's regular season opener in TD Garden.