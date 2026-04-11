Bruins Nominate Jordan Harris For King Clancy

The Boston Bruins announced today that Jordan Harris is the team's nominee for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
From the Bruins' Press Release:
"Jordan has been heavily involved in the Boston community this season, with one of the highlights being 'Harris’ Huskies', a mentorship initiative that connects local youth hockey players to role models from the Northeastern University Hockey Team to create new opportunities for growth in the sport.
"The program creates meaningful opportunities for skill development, mentorship and personal growth, helping young players build confidence both on and off the ice."
It's clear that Harris is an excellent nominee. Any player who takes the team to develop such a special initiative, with amazing local ties is a slam-dunk nominee for the award.
The winner is selected by a selection committee that includes NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.
The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice.